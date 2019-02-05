Print This

Chicago State Pays Nearly $700K to Former Provost Who Sued

Colleen Flaherty
February 5, 2019
Chicago State University settled for $694,000 with a former provost who sued it for publicly confirming that it was investigating plagiarism allegations against her, in violation of student privacy laws, The Chicago Sun Times reported. Angela Henderson, Chicago State’s former provost, earned her Ph.D. in nursing in 2013 from Chicago State and sued in 2014, after the university cleared her of plagiarizing her dissertation. She claimed that the charges were politically motivated, brought by a faculty adversary who has since retired.

Experts told The Chicago Tribune at the time that Henderson’s dissertation appeared to have been plagiarized. The university denies wrongdoing, according to the Sun Times. Henderson said, "Unfortunately, when you are an African-American woman moving up the ladder in higher education, campus politics and negative attacks often come with the territory."

