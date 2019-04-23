Print This

Sexual Harassment of Female Undergrads in Physics

Scott Jaschik
April 23, 2019
Nearly three-quarters of the female undergraduates who attended a 2017 conference organized by the American Physical Society reported that they had experienced sexual harassment in their physics programs at their colleges in the prior two years. The findings are from a survey of 471 women. Sexual harassment was defined as sexual coercion, unwanted sexual attention and gender harassment, with the latter category referring to gender-based insults or comments.

