Print This

Title

Coastal Bend Trustees Fire College President

By

Ashley A. Smith
April 27, 2019
Comments
 
 

Coastal Bend College trustees voted 4-3 Thursday to place embattled President Beatriz Espinoza on administrative leave. The trustees also voted "to issue a letter of intent to discharge the college president," according to the Corpus Christi Caller-Times

The board is scheduled to meet Monday to discuss searching for an interim president. Espinoza has 30 days to respond to the board's actions. 

An investigation by the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board last year found that the community college improperly changed students' grades and did not have a policy for doing so. The college also failed to properly administer a state nursing grant program. THECB launched the investigation after Matilda Saenz, a former interim vice president of instruction and economic development at Coastal Bend, accused administrators of committing fraud by changing nursing students' grades without faculty consent. She also accused Espinoza of nepotism. Saenz was fired from the college in August days before her contract expired. 

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Notes from the Underground
Work-Study Doesn’t Work
Lessons for Colleges From K-12 Mergers

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Elizabeth Warren v. InStride: Two Different Paths for Higher Education
So, You’re Going to Graduate School
When Design Thinking Sessions Are Good, They Are Wicked Good
Faculty Competencies for Innovation?
Mid-Career
Why We Disagree on OPMs

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Hofstra vows to review policies in wake of student's complaint of harassment

Study finds female professors experience more work demands and special favor requests, particularly

Arkansas Tech University accused of honoring Holocaust denier

Princeton a cappella group discontinues singing Disney song over complaints of misogyny and lack of

Williams College to rework free speech policies after controversies

New research on graduate student mental well-being says departments have important roles to play in

Students call for investigation of Arizona State partnership with Cengage

Elsevier agrees to first read-and-publish deal

University of South Carolina criticized for presidential finalists who are all male

Back to Top