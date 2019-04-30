2 Killed, 4 Injured in Shooting at UNC Charlotte

Two people were killed and four injured in a shooting at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte late Tuesday, The Charlotte Observer reported. Details of the shooting remain unclear, but the campus has been placed on lockdown. The university announced that the suspected shooter is in custody.

Campus alerts conveyed a fast-changing and terrifying situation on campus.

Campus shootings and violence involving students are of course hardly rare in American higher education. In November in California, there was a mass shooting in a bar packed with students.

In 2015, a mass shooting killed 10 at Oregon's Umpqua Community College.

