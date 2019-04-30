Print This

2 Killed, 4 Injured in Shooting at UNC Charlotte

Scott Jaschik
April 30, 2019
Two people were killed and four injured in a shooting at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte late Tuesday, The Charlotte Observer reported. Details of the shooting remain unclear, but the campus has been placed on lockdown. The university announced that the suspected shooter is in custody.

Campus alerts conveyed a fast-changing and terrifying situation on campus.

Campus shootings and violence involving students are of course hardly rare in American higher education. In November in California, there was a mass shooting in a bar packed with students.

In 2015, a mass shooting killed 10 at Oregon's Umpqua Community College.

This month a new book considered the mass shootings ever since the 2007 murders of 32 students and professors at Virginia Tech. Here is a link to an interview about After Virginia Tech: Guns, Safety and Healing in the Era of Mass Shootings (University of Virginia Press). The article features an interview with Thomas Kapsidelis, the author, who is a journalist and a fellow at Virginia Humanities.

