Academic Minute: Wakanda of the West

Doug Lederman
April 30, 2019
Today on the Academic Minute, Marlene Daut, associate professor of African diaspora studies at the University of Virginia, recounts some surprising history about Haiti. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

