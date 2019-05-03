Print This

'Prolonged Institutional Failure' at Harvard

By

Scott Jaschik
May 3, 2019
A report by Harvard University's government department has found a “deplorable situation” and a “prolonged institutional failure" in the way the department ignored allegations that a prominent scholar there harassed women, The Boston Globe reported. The behavior of Jorge Dominguez was an "open secret," but ignored, the report said. Dominguez retired last year after reports of his actions. He declined to comment to the Globe about the department's report.

