Capital U Professors Seek President's Ouster

By

Scott Jaschik
June 6, 2019
The faculty at Capital University has passed a resolution of no confidence in President Beth Paul, and called for the board to begin a transition to a new president, The Columbus Dispatch reported. A faculty letter to the board criticized Paul, saying that she is spending too much money in some areas, while the budget situation worsens and enrollment drops. Further, the letter says she has not communicated with faculty members about her decisions, or sought sufficient input on them. Board leaders expressed confidence in Paul. She told the Dispatch that the university did face a deficit, but that the institution had been making "huge strikes" in dealing with its financial challenges.

 

