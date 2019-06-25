Print This

Title

Taylor U President Resigns, Weeks After Pence Visit

By

Doug Lederman
June 25, 2019
Comments
 
 

The president of Indiana's Taylor University resigned Monday, a month after dozens of students and faculty members walked out of a commencement speech by Vice President Mike Pence.

The announcement by the nondenominational Christian university did not give a reason for Paul Lowell Haines's resignation after three years in the role, which quoted the chair of the Board of Trustees as saying "was neither solicited nor encouraged."

But Religion News Service linked the resignation to the commencement controversy, reporting that Haines had sent an email to Taylor students and employees in the wake of it that said he had invited Pence with “the best of intentions” and that some on the campus were offended by the selection.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Not All Studies Are Created Equal: A Reader’s Guide
The Next Lawsuits to Hit Higher Education
New Maladies of the Soul

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Marketing Authenticity in Higher Education
That Spring Clean Feeling
Graduation, From a Different Perspective
'Power Trip' and Energy Studies as a Liberal Arts Major
Just Do It For 5 Minutes
Human Rights Discourse and Refugee Higher Education

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Sanders outflanks Warren with proposal for universal student loan debt relief

Rhodes College ruling opens the door for due process at private universities

Rutgers-Newark chancellor apologizes for harsh treatment of campus cops

Taylor U President Resigns, Weeks After Pence Visit

How to teach more effectively through course journals (opinion)

Pitfalls to avoid when interpreting research studies on higher ed (opinion)

International students applying for work authorization face longer wait times

Stanford Proposes $3.4B in New Housing in Rift With County

Four university presidents depart institutions within days of one another

Back to Top