Harvard Suspends Economist for 2 Years

Scott Jaschik
July 11, 2019
Harvard University has suspended a star economics professor for two years, USA Today reported. Roland Fryer Jr. is effectively barred from campus for sexual harassment. Sanctions the university has imposed included permanently shutting down two education labs. Fryer did not respond but has previously written to The New York Times to say that he told off-color jokes in his lab.

