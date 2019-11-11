Title
Moody Foundation Gives $130M to University of Texas
November 11, 2019
The Moody Foundation has donated $130 million to the University of Texas at Austin. The funds will be used for a new basketball arena and events center.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Colleges mentioned here
Popular Right Now
Scholars of religion and biblical literature object to having conference badges coded and scanned
Wichita State's Faculty Senate thinks less is more when it comes to gen ed
Washington State is narrowly voting down affirmative action
The difference between college counseling and college coaching is increasingly important (opinion)
Report features more ominous signs for M.B.A. admissions
Trump met with cheers at Alabama-LSU game
Buttigieg's $500 Billion Free Tuition Plan
North Texas Lawyer Resigns After Using N-Word
In Break With Precedent, No Professors on Wisconsin Presidential Search
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!