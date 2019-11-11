Title
Penn Receives $125 Million Gift for Its Law School
The University of Pennsylvania law school has received a $125 million gift from the W. P. Carey Foundation and will rename its law school for the foundation. The gift is the largest ever received by a law school.
Penn will use the funds to increase student aid and to attract top legal scholars.
