Print This

Title

Penn Receives $125 Million Gift for Its Law School

By

Scott Jaschik
November 11, 2019
Comments
 
 

The University of Pennsylvania law school has received a $125 million gift from the W. P. Carey Foundation and will rename its law school for the foundation. The gift is the largest ever received by a law school.

Penn will use the funds to increase student aid and to attract top legal scholars.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

At Last, at Last, a Shining Exception
Veterans Day, November 2019
Willful and for Itself, as Such

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

A Citizenship Factory
Getting My Head Around Noodle Partners
Staying in Town During Thanksgiving Break? Recharge Yourself!
Time Flies When You're Having Fun
Friday Fragments
Mal-Employment, the MLA, and a Millennial Witch

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

Scholars of religion and biblical literature object to having conference badges coded and scanned

Wichita State's Faculty Senate thinks less is more when it comes to gen ed

Washington State is narrowly voting down affirmative action

The difference between college counseling and college coaching is increasingly important (opinion)

Buttigieg's $500 Billion Free Tuition Plan

Families didn't benefit from the rules NACAC killed (opinion)

Report features more ominous signs for M.B.A. admissions

In Break With Precedent, No Professors on Wisconsin Presidential Search

Fresno State Reconsidering Gym Dress Code

Back to Top