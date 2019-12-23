Title
Jury Rejects Professors' Discrimination Claims Against Michigan
The University of Michigan at Ann Arbor did not discriminate or retaliate against a pair of married professors who raised complaints about disparate treatment of their colleagues of color, a jury found following a trial in a local county court. Scott Kurashige, a former director of Asian-American and Pacific Islander studies at Michigan, and Emily Lawsin, a current lecturer there, sued the university several years ago, alleging that they were treated in a hostile manner after trying to expose what they called race- and gender-based discrimination and inequity within their department and throughout the campus.
