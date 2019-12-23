Title
Lehigh Emails Congratulations to Applicants Not Admitted
Lehigh University accidentally emailed congratulations to 137 applicants who were not admitted, The Morning Call reported. Within a few hours, Lehigh realized the mistake and apologized to the students. “Receiving the erroneous email after the disappointment of our decision must have brought confusion, frustration and perhaps anger, for which I again apologize,” said Bruce Bunnick, director of admissions, in the email. “You deserve better and we will work harder to eliminate the human error that led to this mistake.”
