New Information Site for Federal Aid

Paul Fain
December 23, 2019
The U.S. Department of Education has rolled out a new website for information on federal student aid. The StudentAid.gov site pulls together student-facing pieces of other federal sites hosted by the department. It also includes one phone number for all loan servicer contact centers: 1-800-4-FED-AID.

“Federal Student Aid’s customers visit our websites more than 120 million times each year,” Betsy DeVos, the education secretary, said in a written statement. “By centralizing the information they need on one website, providing one singular phone number to call and continually improving our mobile app, we can better serve students and cut down on the confusion of navigating the federal student aid process.”

