Title
State Department Says “Do Not Travel” to China
The U.S. Department of State upgraded its warning against travel to China to the highest level on Thursday, advising Americans not to travel there due to a novel coronavirus first identified in Wuhan, China. Also on Thursday the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a global public health emergency. Many colleges announced cancellations of their China programs earlier in the week after the Centers for Disease Control advised against all non-essential travel to China.
