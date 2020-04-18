Judge Sees ‘Troubling’ Notes in Admissions Scandal

A federal judge on Friday said he found "troubling" some of the notes of Rick Singer that have become public in recent months, the Los Angeles Times reported. The defenses of many of the parents accused of using Singer to help their children rig the admissions system have urged dismissal of the cases because of the notes. Among other things, Singer wrote that federal officials told him “tell a fib” and “retrieve responses that are not accurate.” Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton called the notes "troubling" but has not ruled on the defense request. “While government agents are permitted to coach cooperating witnesses during the course of an investigation,” he said in an order, “they are not permitted to suborn the commission of a crime.”