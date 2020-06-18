Title
The Online College Student, 2020
Would-be college students deciding where to study online prioritized affordability, the reputation of the institution or the academic program, and whether the institution awarded academic credit for their prior work or life experience, according to the 2020 edition of Online College Students, an annual survey conducted by Wiley Education Services and Aslanian Research.
The survey of students was conducted in January and February, before the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Popular Right Now
Study: Some things matter more than class size when it comes to student success
New presidents or provosts: DePauw East Central George Fox Ivy Tech Lebanon Notre Dame South Carolin
The growing and disturbing tendency of grad students to fall into one of two categories: academic te
Study Examines How Spring Break Spread COVID-19
Colleges shouldn't simply focus on diversity and inclusion but also attack systemic racism (opinion)
UCLA to Go Mostly Remote in Fall
Pandemic coincides with boom in projects to re-enroll college students
University of California system strikes landmark open-access deal with Springer Nature
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!