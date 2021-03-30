Title
Adult Students' Access and Success in Higher Ed: the Key podcast
Adult students are key to meeting the postsecondary attainment goals in many states and the U.S., given the projected enrollment declines in traditional college-age Americans. Yet adults remain underrepresented in higher education, and they’ve been disproportionately hurt by the pandemic and ensuring recession.
This week's episode of The Key, Inside Higher Ed's news and analysis podcast, explores the landscape of current and prospective adult learners, examining why they often struggle to find their way to and through college, the institutional practices and government policies that can hamper them, and possible approaches to eliminating those obstacles. We talk with Su Jin Jez, executive director of California Competes, whose recent report looks at the state’s nearly 7 million adults who could be “prospective graduates,” and provide a national perspective from Lisa Soricone, senior research director at Jobs for the Future.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Trending Stories
- Prospective international students face logistical hurdles related to visas and travel bans
- NASPA apologizes for 'insulting and insensitive' Suze Orman keynote
- Some simple rules to follow to avoid email aggravation (opinion)
- Psychiatrist Says Yale Dumped Her Over Alan Dershowitz and Trump
- Records Request Accidentally Turns Up Retrenchment Plan
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »