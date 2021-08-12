SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Stanford Requires Weekly Testing of Students -- Even With Vaccines Required
Stanford University will require students to be tested weekly for COVID-19 -- even if they have been vaccinated. (The vast majority of students have been vaccinated under a university rule.)
An email to students Wednesday said that the new rule applies to "students living on campus, living in university provided off-campus student housing, or coming to campus, regardless of vaccination status."
The email said: "Unvaccinated international students and other unvaccinated students traveling to campus from international locations should arrive seven days before in-person activities to complete entry testing, vaccination, and a period of restricted activity. The university will reach out to these students with further instructions."
"We trust that you have been following the news on the increasing number of COVID-19 cases worldwide, in the United States, and on our campus, and we are writing today to assure you that we are taking steps to protect everyone’s health and safety in preparation for an in-person autumn quarter," said the email from Susie Brubaker-Cole, vice provost for student affairs.
