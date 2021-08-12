Print

UT San Antonio Will Start Fall Semester Online

By

Scott Jaschik
August 12, 2021
 
 

The University of Texas at San Antonio is starting the semester with three weeks of online instruction.

President Taylor Eighmy announced the shift. "We will begin our semester with most scheduled classes meeting online from August 23 to September 12. This temporary change directly impacts the face-to-face instruction portion of those classes scheduled for traditional in-person or hybrid modality, which will be held online at their regularly scheduled times as listed in ASAP. This approach will make it less disruptive to pivot back to the original modality once our operational modifications conclude," he said.

He cited the news about COVID-19's spread in San Antonio.

"It’s a stark reminder that the very best way you can protect yourself, your friends and family is to get vaccinated," he said.

 

