Admins Say Conflict Among Student Protesters Is ‘Unlikely’

A majority of academic leaders believe that conflicts between students of different ideological groups are unlikely or very unlikely to occur on their campuses this year, according to a recent survey by the Association of American Colleges and Universities and the Center for University Excellence at American University.

Just over 1 percent of survey respondents said such events would be “very likely,” and less than 1 percent said they were very concerned about potential confrontations between student protesters and counterprotesters.

The survey, conducted in the spring, queried 140 senior college and university administrators about the return to in-person learning, rising national polarization and their priorities for the academic year.

“We hope campus leaders will use this report to reflect on the conversations that may or may not be happening on their campus,” Ashley Finley, co-author of the survey report and vice president for research and senior adviser to the president at AAC&U, said in a statement. “Finding opportunities to invite civil dialogue will be far better for campus community building than being caught off guard.”

Other notable findings: