Northwestern Students Charged With Stealing 4,500 COVID Tests
October 29, 2021
Two Northwestern University students were charged with stealing 4,500 COVID-19 tests from the university, The Chicago Sun-Times reported.
Most of the tests have been recovered by the university.
A university spokesman declined to say whether charges would be filed.
