Northwestern Students Charged With Stealing 4,500 COVID Tests

Scott Jaschik
October 29, 2021
 
 

Two Northwestern University students were charged with stealing 4,500 COVID-19 tests from the university, The Chicago Sun-Times reported.

Most of the tests have been recovered by the university.

A university spokesman declined to say whether charges would be filed.

