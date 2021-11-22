SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Professor Sues After Being Fired for Masturbating on Zoom
Howard Robinson, a tenured professor at Fordham University’s Graduate School of Social Service, is suing the university after it fired him for allegedly masturbating during a Zoom lecture, The New York Post reported. Robinson claims that erectile dysfunction made the allegation “virtually impossible.”
A graduate student, who is also suing Fordham, said she recorded Robinson “from above his waist, and observed him for a period of 1.5 minutes, during which time he was shaking, breathing hard, and saying … oh f*** yeah,” the article stated.
The student said she was retaliated against for making the recording.
Robinson’s suit said, “he was not masturbating but struggling not to urinate due to an enlarged prostate and other medical problems.” He said he was fired without a hearing.
Fordham did not respond to a request from Inside Higher Ed for a comment.
