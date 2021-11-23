SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Registration Down 44% for Brazilian College-Entrance Exam
November 23, 2021
Registration for Brazil’s college-entrance exam is down 44 percent from last year, the lowest level since 2006, the Associated Press reported.
Fear of COVID-19 is seen as the reason for the decline.
The exam takes more than five hours and is given over two weekends. It started Sunday. The test is the primary admission standard for Brazilian universities.
