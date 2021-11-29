SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Princeton Raises Its Risk Level to 'Moderate to High'
November 29, 2021
Princeton University on Saturday raised its coronavirus risk level to "moderate to high."
The university cited "a surge in cases among undergraduate students, coupled with increased case rates in the area."
Princeton is requiring all undergraduates to submit a COVID-19 test as soon as they arrive from Thanksgiving break.
