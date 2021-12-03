SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Yale Raises Risk Level to 'Low to Moderate Risk'
December 3, 2021
Yale University raised its risk level for coronavirus to yellow, signifying "low to moderate risk, reflecting public health conditions and the emergence of Omicron."
Among the changes:
- Those with a weekly testing requirement were asked to get a second test this week.
- Those without a testing requirement are encouraged to test twice this week.
- Students were told to avoid travel for the rest of the semester and choose delivery or pick-up options versus off-campus, in person dining.
- Students were told to avoid large indoor gatherings that are not university sponsored.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Trending Stories
Most Shared Stories
- Survey shows annual decline in number of Ph.D.s awarded
- Truths about an academic career people often don't share (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- The problems of not showing enough love for academic work (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Can These Colleges Be Saved? | Inside Higher Ed
- Higher education should prepare for five new realities (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »