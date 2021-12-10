Print

University of Oxford Is 'COVID Hotspot'

Scott Jaschik
December 10, 2021
 
 

The University of Oxford is a "COVID hotspot," according to a letter sent by Louise Richardson, the vice chancellor, to employees, the BBC reported.

The British university has 170 active COVID-19 cases. an increase in a week of 33 percent. Many of the cases involve Omicron, the new variant.

Oxford employees are being encouraged to work from home if possible, cancel Christmas parties, wear masks indoors and get vaccinated.

 

