Coach K Calls for More Testing, and Change in ACC's Forfeit Policy
Duke University's head men's basketball coach, Mike Krzyzewski, called for the Atlantic Coast Conference to increase testing of basketball programs and to change its forfeit policy, The Fayetteville Observer reported.
He made his comments after wearing a mask during a game for the first time, following the exclusion of Nolan Smith, an assistant coach, because of exposure to COVID-19.
Krzyzewski called for a change in an ACC rule that when a team that can't play because of COVID-19, it must forfeit the game.
"This can get screwy quick. It's already is kind of screwy," Krzyzewski said. "I would personally like to go back, like last year, we wanted to make sure everyone that we played was tested. We don't have that mandate now."
"I don't like the forfeit thing, either," he added.
Duke's coaching staff and players were tested twice before Saturday's game. The entire coaching staff has been given the booster shot and team members will receive theirs before the end of January, per university policy.
