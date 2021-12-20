Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Coach K Calls for More Testing, and Change in ACC's Forfeit Policy

By

Scott Jaschik
December 20, 2021
 
 

Duke University's head men's basketball coach, Mike Krzyzewski, called for the Atlantic Coast Conference to increase testing of basketball programs and to change its forfeit policy, The Fayetteville Observer reported.

He made his comments after wearing a mask during a game for the first time, following the exclusion of Nolan Smith, an assistant coach, because of exposure to COVID-19.

Krzyzewski called for a change in an ACC rule that when a team that can't play because of COVID-19, it must forfeit the game.

"This can get screwy quick. It's already is kind of screwy,"  Krzyzewski said. "I would personally like to go back, like last year, we wanted to make sure everyone that we played was tested. We don't have that mandate now."

"I don't like the forfeit thing, either," he added.

Duke's coaching staff and players were tested twice before Saturday's game. The entire coaching staff has been given the booster shot and team members will receive theirs before the end of January, per university policy.

 

This article is part of our COVID-19 LIVE Coverage »

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

8 Steps to Prepare for a Pandemic
That’s Becoming Endemic
Spring Action
What Are They Thinking?

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

10 Takeaways From the Fall 2021 Semester
Holiday Wishes
Books Reviewed in 2021
Friday Fragments
3 Questions for Digital Nomad and Yellowdig CMO Deb Bolton
11 Lessons From 21st-Century U.S. History

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 