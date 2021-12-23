Appeals Court Rules for Ex-President of Michigan State in Nassar Case

A three-judge panel of the Michigan Court of Appeals ruled this week that Lou Anna K. Simon, the former president of Michigan State University, should not face criminal charges for allegedly lying to investigators about what she knew about the abuse charges made against Larry Nassar, MLive reported.

Simon resigned as Michigan State president in January 2018, days after hearing dozens of women recount the sexual abuse at the hands of Nassar during his sentencing. She was charged in November 2018.

“The prosecution maintains that the evidence and inferences from that evidence show that defendant was informed in 2014 of Nassar’s name and the nature of the allegations against him,” the Court of Appeals opinion said. “However, the prosecution did not introduce any evidence that [Simon] was actually informed in 2014, or at any time prior to 2016 of Nassar’s name or the details of the allegations against him.” The decision also said the charges against Simon were based on “speculation and suspicion,” not evidence.

A spokesperson for the Michigan attorney general said: “The department followed the evidence where it led. Any claim otherwise is unfounded. We are confident in the integrity of the charges against the defendant and are reviewing appellate options in our continued fight for the survivors.”