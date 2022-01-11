Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Vending Machines Sell COVID Tests at Case Western Reserve

By

Maria Carrasco
January 11, 2022
 
 

Students returning to class at Case Western Reserve University Monday found a dozen vending machines on campus stocked with COVID-19 PCR tests, News 5 Cleveland, an ABC affiliate, reported.

To combat the Omicron surge, the Cleveland university is offering the tests free for all students, faculty and staff. The tester just needs to collect a test kit from a vending machine, complete it and drop it off in a designated spot next to the machine, where the campus lab will pick it up and return results, usually within 24 hours. The vending machines will be stocked with tests for the foreseeable future, News 5 reported, and will eventually carry rapid antigen tests as well. The measure is especially helpful for nursing and medical students who work clinical rotations with odd shifts and aren't able to get tested during regular work hours, Megan Koeth, executive director of the Department of Resiliency for Case Western, told News 5.

“It’s kind of helping us live with COVID,” Koeth said. “I keep saying—it’s here to stay for at least the time being. So what can we do to change our operations to make it so that we can still be here on campus and be safe, but you know we can have all those precautions in place.”

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Inevitable Problem of Self-Censorship
Inside Higher Ed Acquired
by Times Higher Education
All In? Or Just Some?

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

How to Build a Better University.
Who Are Your Future Students?
Why Can’t Higher Education Change?
Finally, a Thoughtful Answer to a Crucial Question
Words and Intentions for 2022
When Articles Collide

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 