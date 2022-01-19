SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
U of Hawaii Extends Online Learning
January 19, 2022
The University of Hawaii has extended online learning another week, to Jan. 31, because of the spike in COVID-19 cases in the state, The Honolulu Star Advertiser reported.
The order extends online learning to three weeks on all 10 of the Hawaii system's campuses.
“While we are cautiously optimistic that COVID-19 hospitalizations in Hawaii are starting to plateau, we experienced the highest case count of the pandemic today, and believe that it is prudent to allow the online shift to continue for one extra week, " said the system's president, David Lassner, in a letter.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Trending Stories
Most Shared Stories
- Truths about an academic career people often don't share (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Higher education should prepare for five new realities (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Ohio State drops effort to update student information system
- Carnegie Classifications will not move to Albion College
- Study: High schoolers' perceptions of affordability matter
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »