U of Hawaii Extends Online Learning

The University of Hawaii has extended online learning another week, to Jan. 31, because of the spike in COVID-19 cases in the state, The Honolulu Star Advertiser reported.

The order extends online learning to three weeks on all 10 of the Hawaii system's campuses.

“While we are cautiously optimistic that COVID-19 hospitalizations in Hawaii are starting to plateau, we experienced the highest case count of the pandemic today, and believe that it is prudent to allow the online shift to continue for one extra week, " said the system's president, David Lassner, in a letter.