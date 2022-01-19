Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

U of Hawaii Extends Online Learning

By

Scott Jaschik
January 19, 2022
 
 

The University of Hawaii has extended online learning another week, to Jan. 31, because of the spike in COVID-19 cases in the state, The Honolulu Star Advertiser reported.

The order extends online learning to three weeks on all 10 of the Hawaii system's campuses.

“While we are cautiously optimistic that COVID-19 hospitalizations in Hawaii are starting to plateau, we experienced the highest case count of the pandemic today, and believe that it is prudent to allow the online shift to continue for one extra week, " said the system's president, David Lassner, in a letter.

 

This article is part of our COVID-19 LIVE Coverage »

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Fire Mark Schlissel,
but Don’t Troll Him
Rethinking the Faculty Role
in Students’ Career Readiness
The Urge

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Learning Communities and Registration Issues
Malcolm Gladwell, Paul Simon and ‘Miracle and Wonder’
Is Literacy Declining?
Focus on the Maybes and Other Leadership Lessons
Limbo
A Pocket Guide to Academic Ranks

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 