Stanford VP, Professor Sue University Over Son’s Death

A Stanford University administrator and her husband, a professor, sued the university over the death of their son from an accidental drug overdose at his fraternity house, NBC Bay Area reported.

Julia Erwin-Weiner, associate vice president of development at the Stanford Medical Center, and Amir Weiner, associate professor of history, filed a wrongful death lawsuit after their son, Eitan Weiner, died of an accidental fentanyl overdose at the Theta Delta Chi fraternity house two years ago. The lawsuit names Stanford University, the Theta Delta Chi fraternity—since disbanded on campus—and six individuals, including a high school classmate of Eitan’s who has admitted to selling him the pills, the Los Altos Town Crier reported.

“For two years, we’ve been begging and pleading with the University to hold the institutions and individuals who had any role, any part in Eitan’s death, to hold them accountable,” Amir Weiner told the NBC station. “For two years, we’ve got nothing.”

He and his wife have worked at Stanford for more than 25 years, and their daughter, Ya’El Weiner, graduated from the university in 2019.

“The university is culpable because it failed to follow its own policies,” the parents’ attorney, Carlos Gonzalez, told the NBC station. “What should have happened after that, within the residence dorm life system at Stanford, there should have been reports made. There should have been an intervention. There should have been steps taken to make sure there were no controlled substances within the house.”

Dee Mostofi, associated vice president of University Media Relations and Communications, told the NBC station, “We were saddened to receive news of this lawsuit, as our community continues to mourn Eitan’s tragic death, and we have great sympathy for his family and those affected by it. We do not agree with many of the allegations in the complaint, and we will defend the university against this lawsuit.”