SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Women Make Up 16% of Faculty in Top Business Programs
February 4, 2022
A study of faculty at the top 100 business schools in the U.S. found that only 16 percent were women. The study was by Mila Getmansky Sherman of the University of Massachusetts at Amherst and Heather E. Tookes of the Yale University School of Management, and it was published recently in The Journal of Finance. “The gender imbalance manifests in several ways. First, after controlling for research productivity, women hold positions at lower ranked institutions and are less likely to be full professors. Results also suggest that they are paid less,” says the abstract.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Trending Stories
- How to take advantage of serendipity to advance your career (opinion)
- Penn Swimmers Take Aim at Trans Teammate in Anonymous Letter
- Community College Faculty and Staff Oppose Potential Merger
- How colleges are using MacKenzie Scott's money
- Tips on how to succeed during your first year on the tenure track (opinion)
Most Shared Stories
- Higher education should prepare for five new realities (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Professor Offers to Teach Banned Books to Tenn. Students | Inside Higher Ed
- Instructors express fewer concerns about online cheating
- Jordan Peterson retires from U of Toronto
- Truths about an academic career people often don't share (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »