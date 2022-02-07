Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

American U Distributed Masks That Didn't Meet Standards

By

Scott Jaschik
February 7, 2022
 
 

American University distributed fake KN95 and N95 masks that did not meet the standards the university required of masks, WUSA News reported.

As a result, new masks will be distributed to American students and employees, starting today.

"As we began KN95 mask distribution on campus this week, it was discovered that first batch we received did not meet certain standards. We took immediate action to inspect the masks, confirm with the vendor that the masks did not meet the standards we were promised, and to source new masks that do," a spokeswoman said.  "While the initial masks may not meet some of those standards, they do provide protection because of their snug fit around the nose and mouth, and they are superior to cloth masks."

The mask problems were first reported by The Eagle, American's student newspaper.

 

This article is part of our COVID-19 LIVE Coverage »

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

How to Protect and Promote Campus Civility
Next Week’s Community College Summit Agenda? Too Easy
Hoardicultural Studies

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Thoughts on "Leadership Matters"
When HyFlex Works
Doing the Reading
3 Questions for Duke Learning Innovation’s Kim Manturuk
An Education With Impact

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 