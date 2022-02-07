American U Distributed Masks That Didn't Meet Standards

American University distributed fake KN95 and N95 masks that did not meet the standards the university required of masks, WUSA News reported.

As a result, new masks will be distributed to American students and employees, starting today.

"As we began KN95 mask distribution on campus this week, it was discovered that first batch we received did not meet certain standards. We took immediate action to inspect the masks, confirm with the vendor that the masks did not meet the standards we were promised, and to source new masks that do," a spokeswoman said. "While the initial masks may not meet some of those standards, they do provide protection because of their snug fit around the nose and mouth, and they are superior to cloth masks."

The mask problems were first reported by The Eagle, American's student newspaper.