SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Professor Sues U of Florida Over COVID-19
March 31, 2022
A professor is suing the University of Florida in federal court for suppressing his free speech rights, The Gainesville Sun reported.
Richard Burt, of the English department, said that administrators offered conflicting and shifting demands for in-person classes at the start of the fall term, barred him from discussing COVID-19 with his students and ordered him to undergo a mental exam when he pushed back.
His suit seeks unspecified monetary damages and an order from the court blocking administrators from limiting his rights to free speech.
The University of Florida declined to respond.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Trending Stories
Most Shared Stories
- UT Austin must pay professor $3M in sex-discrimination case
- Higher education should prepare for five new realities (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Cal State will do admissions without SAT or ACT | Inside Higher Ed
- Professor's land acknowledgment sparks controversy
- Purdue president missteps in comments on 'missing' college men
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »