SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Yale Surrenders Items to Art-Looting Investigation
April 4, 2022
The Yale University Art Gallery has turned over to authorities 13 artifacts from South Asia, valued at more than $1 million, The New York Times reported. Many of the items are linked to an ongoing investigation into Subhash Kapoor, a former New York City art dealer accused of being one of the world’s most prolific antiquities smugglers. He is currently incarcerated in India.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Trending Stories
- Oberlin Colleges loses appeal in suit filed by local bakery
- U of Illinois to require diversity statements for tenure
- 11 Ways That Pandemic Zoom Changed Campus Meeting Culture | Learning Innovation
- How to best communicate your professional value on LinkedIn (opinion)
- Police Investigate Alleged Waterboarding by Women’s Rugby Team
Most Shared Stories
- When Your Job Interferes With Your Work | Inside Higher Ed
- Higher education should prepare for five new realities (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Native scholar alleges abuse, retaliation at Michigan State
- UCLA criticized for advertising adjunct job without pay
- White faculty applicant says Bridgewater State discriminated
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »