Yale Surrenders Items to Art-Looting Investigation

By

Scott Jaschik
April 4, 2022
 
 

The Yale University Art Gallery has turned over to authorities 13 artifacts from South Asia, valued at more than $1 million, The New York Times reported. Many of the items are linked to an ongoing investigation into Subhash Kapoor, a former New York City art dealer accused of being one of the world’s most prolific antiquities smugglers. He is currently incarcerated in India.

