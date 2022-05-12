6 Georgia College Presidents Receive $5K Pay Bump

Print

Josh Moody
Presidents at six public universities in Georgia, already at the highest salary levels, will receive a $5,000 raise after the state Board of Regents approved the move at a meeting Tuesday.

The six presidents in line for a $5,000 pay bump are Brooks Keel at Augusta University, who currently makes $1.2 million; Ángel Cabrera at the Georgia Institute of Technology, who earns $980,000; M. Brian Blake at Georgia State University, who has a salary of $955,000; Jere Morehead at the University of Georgia, who makes $916,729; and Kyle Marrero at Georgia Southern University and Kathy Schwaig at Kennesaw State University, each of whom command an annual salary of $490,000, according to reporting in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Most raises go into effect July 1, the newspaper reported, and include deferred compensation. Presidents at the helm of colleges in the state university system did not receive raises the last two years because of the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

