SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Education Department Proposes 90-10 Rule

By

Meghan Brink
July 26, 2022

The Education Department today released new proposed regulations, including new rules for for-profit colleges and expanding access to Pell Grants for incarcerated students.

The proposal would:

  • Establish the 90-10 rule, which would require all proprietary institutions that receive federal aid to draw at least 10 percent of their revenue from nonfederal sources.
  • Clarify regulations for changes in ownership of a college, including when a college is converting from a public to a private or nonprofit.
  • Enable Pell Grants to cover up to the entire cost of attendance for incarcerated students enrolled in a prison education program. The proposal would also increase reporting and oversight requirements for education programs in prisons.

Share Article

Read more by

Meghan Brink

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

THE Campus

Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.

Most Shared Stories

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

Students in graduation regalia are wearing face masks, too. One of the students wears a hijab under her mortarboard.
Mask Mandates Return
to Some California Universities
A person wearing a virtual reality headset crouches down to touch some grass.
Virtual Reality Boosts Students’
Empathy for Nature
Students take notes in a lecture hall.
Survey: Conflicting Views of Higher Education

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Medical Students Walk Out on Antiabortion Speaker

The Last Cantonese Instructor at San Francisco City College

Notre Dame Goes Cashless for Campus Retail

Bringing People Into the Wilderness: Academic Minute

Paul Smith's College Seeks Merger

Harvard and UNC Cases to Be Heard Separately

Back to Top
 