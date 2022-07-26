SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Education Department Proposes 90-10 Rule
July 26, 2022
The Education Department today released new proposed regulations, including new rules for for-profit colleges and expanding access to Pell Grants for incarcerated students.
The proposal would:
- Establish the 90-10 rule, which would require all proprietary institutions that receive federal aid to draw at least 10 percent of their revenue from nonfederal sources.
- Clarify regulations for changes in ownership of a college, including when a college is converting from a public to a private or nonprofit.
- Enable Pell Grants to cover up to the entire cost of attendance for incarcerated students enrolled in a prison education program. The proposal would also increase reporting and oversight requirements for education programs in prisons.
