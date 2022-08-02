SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Florida A&M Investigates Graduate's Photograph
Florida A&M University is facing criticism over an explicit photograph that an alumna took of herself on campus.
William Hudson Jr., the vice president of student affairs, posted a statement on Twitter that said: "The university is aware of the picture taken and is currently investigating the incident."
Tericasic -sj Williams posted a photo of herself by the university's statue of a rattlesnake. She was naked except for some fake snakes attached to her head.
She posted this statement on Instagram: “Anybody who knows me knows that I’ve been dressing provocative my whole life. There’s a lot of assumptions that have came with me accepting my body. A lot of people questioned my capabilities and intelligence solely based on how I choose to dress. As I’m standing here with my master's degree at the tender age of 24, I am the living proof that clothes do not define you. I encouraged every body to embrace their bodies and step outside social norms. “
The photograph may be found here.
Trending Stories
THE Campus
Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.
- Creative projects as a way of bringing students together
- A step-by-step guide to implementing an agile curriculum
- Tips for new lecturers on the human elements that make students feel included
- Student-led knowledge exchange using Wikipedia
- The promotion process needs bigger, better data if we’re to make it fairer
Most Shared Stories
- Amy Wax can speak her mind but not demean students (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Small changes in tours yield a real impact at U of Lynchburg | Inside Higher Ed
- Seven professor actions that contribute to student well-being (infographic)
- Survey: More Than Half of Higher Ed Workers Plan to Leave | Inside Higher Ed
- Public support for higher education is wobbling
Turns to the Private Sector
and Recriminations to Spare