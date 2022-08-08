SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

After Report, Michigan Will Hire New Hockey Coach

By

Scott Jaschik
August 8, 2022

The University of Michigan announced Friday that Mel Pearson, the head men's hockey coach, will not return for another season.

Athletic Director Warde Manuel announced the decision, which followed a report by a Washington law firm that noted a number of accusations against Pearson, including that he told "students to lie on their COVID-19 tracing forms" ahead of the 2021 National Collegiate Athletic Association tournament opener in North Dakota.

"Today's announcement reflects the seriousness with what we've heard and the values we hold dear at Michigan." Manuel said.

 

 

Share Article

Scott Jaschik

Scott Jaschik, Editor, is one of the three founders of Inside Higher Ed. With Doug Lederman, he leads the editorial operations of Inside Higher Ed, overseeing news content, opinion pieces, career advice, blogs and other features. Scott is a leading voice on higher education issues, quoted regularly in publications nationwide, and publishing articles on colleges in publications such as The New York Times, The Boston Globe, The Washington Post, Salon, and elsewhere. He has been a judge or screener for the National Magazine Awards, the Online Journalism Awards, the Folio Editorial Excellence Awards, and the Education Writers Association Awards. Scott served as a mentor in the community college fellowship program of the Hechinger Institute on Education and the Media, of Teachers College, Columbia University. He is a member of the board of the Education Writers Association. From 1999-2003, Scott was editor of The Chronicle of Higher Education. Scott grew up in Rochester, N.Y., and graduated from Cornell University in 1985. He lives in Washington.

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

THE Campus

Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.

Most Shared Stories

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

The Campus Child Care Crisis
Trapped in Gaza
Preventing Serious Accidents on Campus

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

CUNY Removes Article on Johnny Depp Lawyer

Dreaming of Future Possibilities: Academic Minute

Faculty vs. Campus Police on Racial Profiling

Colleges in Colorado and New York Hit With Bomb Threats

After Report, Michigan Will Hire New Hockey Coach

Paydar Confirmed as Assistant Secretary for Postsecondary Education

Back to Top
 