After Report, Michigan Will Hire New Hockey Coach
August 8, 2022
The University of Michigan announced Friday that Mel Pearson, the head men's hockey coach, will not return for another season.
Athletic Director Warde Manuel announced the decision, which followed a report by a Washington law firm that noted a number of accusations against Pearson, including that he told "students to lie on their COVID-19 tracing forms" ahead of the 2021 National Collegiate Athletic Association tournament opener in North Dakota.
"Today's announcement reflects the seriousness with what we've heard and the values we hold dear at Michigan." Manuel said.
