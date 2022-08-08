SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
New Mexico College Misses Deadline to Hire President
Despite a months-long search that netted 50 applicants for its open presidency, Northern New Mexico College missed a July 1 deadline to hire a new top executive. The reason? Several employees leading the search departed during the process, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
The news reinforces higher ed hiring concerns, as colleges struggle to find and keep employees.
Northern New Mexico College is now resetting the clock on its presidential search, moving the deadline for applications to September 9 with plans to formally hire a candidate by the end of October. Prior applicants will remain in consideration for the post, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
The college has also brought AGB Presidential Search on board to help lead the effort.
Trending Stories
THE Campus
Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.
Most Shared Stories
- 'Redlining' white scholars is not decolonization (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Can a high school teacher ruin an applicant's chances? | Inside Higher Ed
- University could fire writing professor over "deviant pornography"
- Seven professor actions that contribute to student well-being (infographic)
- Survey: More Than Half of Higher Ed Workers Plan to Leave | Inside Higher Ed