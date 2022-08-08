New Mexico College Misses Deadline to Hire President

Despite a months-long search that netted 50 applicants for its open presidency, Northern New Mexico College missed a July 1 deadline to hire a new top executive. The reason? Several employees leading the search departed during the process, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.

The news reinforces higher ed hiring concerns, as colleges struggle to find and keep employees.

Northern New Mexico College is now resetting the clock on its presidential search, moving the deadline for applications to September 9 with plans to formally hire a candidate by the end of October. Prior applicants will remain in consideration for the post, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.

The college has also brought AGB Presidential Search on board to help lead the effort.