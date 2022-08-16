SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
University's Facebook Page Hacked
The Facebook page of Thomas More University, a Roman Catholic institution in Kentucky, has been hacked. Instead of news from the university, the site has since Friday featured photographs of women with messages such as, "Can't sleep without someone to cuddle with" or "I just rented a room that can accommodate 2 people but I'm alone so if you're looking for a place to stay hit me up."
The university responded by creating a new Facebook page and posting this message: "The Thomas More University Facebook account Thomas More University was hacked. The university is doing everything we can to contact Facebook to help us resolve this issue and regain control of our page. In the meantime, we have developed this Facebook page Thomas More University so that our community can continue to interact with us on this social network platform and so that we can dispute the other page's activity under our name. Of course we are frustrated by the incident, but we ask for your patience and grace as we work through this challenge."
Trending Stories
THE Campus
Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.
- Supporting Ukrainian scholars: what’s next for #ScienceForUkraine?
- Podcast as pedagogy: discovering the joys of a new teaching format
- Please follow the following: user guidance tasks as assessments
- Address bias in teaching, learning and assessment in five steps
- Is it possible to decolonise the business curriculum?
Most Shared Stories
- How Should Staff Interact with Faculty? | Inside Higher Ed
- Seven professor actions that contribute to student well-being (infographic)
- Vice president meets with college presidents on abortion
- Online learning leaders think fully in-person will be a rarity
- 'Redlining' white scholars is not decolonization (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed