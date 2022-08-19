SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

New Suit Against Florida's Stop WOKE Act

By

Scott Jaschik
August 19, 2022

A group of professors on Thursday sued Florida over its Stop the Wrongs to Our Kids and Employees Act, widely called the Stop WOKE Act.

The law prohibits teaching things (including in higher education) that may make students feel uncomfortable. Also on Thursday, a federal judge blocked a portion of the law that affects private businesses.

The new suit, brought by the American Civil Liberties Union and the Florida ACLU, challenges the part of the law that covers higher education.

"All educators and students have a right to teach and learn free from censorship or discrimination,” said Leah Watson, senior staff attorney with the ACLU Racial Justice Program. “The First Amendment broadly protects our right to share information and ideas, and this includes educators’ and students’ right to learn, discuss, and debate issues around systemic racism and sexism. In an effort to prevent progress towards racial justice, the Stop WOKE Act deprives educators and students of important tools to challenge racism and sexism. We urge the court to put an immediate stop to this discriminatory classroom censorship bill.”

Share Article

Scott Jaschik

Scott Jaschik, Editor, is one of the three founders of Inside Higher Ed. With Doug Lederman, he leads the editorial operations of Inside Higher Ed, overseeing news content, opinion pieces, career advice, blogs and other features. Scott is a leading voice on higher education issues, quoted regularly in publications nationwide, and publishing articles on colleges in publications such as The New York Times, The Boston Globe, The Washington Post, Salon, and elsewhere. He has been a judge or screener for the National Magazine Awards, the Online Journalism Awards, the Folio Editorial Excellence Awards, and the Education Writers Association Awards. Scott served as a mentor in the community college fellowship program of the Hechinger Institute on Education and the Media, of Teachers College, Columbia University. He is a member of the board of the Education Writers Association. From 1999-2003, Scott was editor of The Chronicle of Higher Education. Scott grew up in Rochester, N.Y., and graduated from Cornell University in 1985. He lives in Washington.

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

THE Campus

Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.

Most Shared Stories

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

Eli Erlick's Twitter post, which says, Matt Walsh just released the contact info for my chancellor to his 1 million plus subscribers. He's threatening to protest at my university for refusing to adhere to unjust laws targeting trans youth.
Pressure Over Trans Activist
Activists hold signs reading "President Biden: Cancel Student Debt."
Finding the Sweet Spot
on Student Loan Forgiveness
A two-level fraternity house, with a balcony on one side, and the Greek letters pi, kappa, and alpha on the left over the doors.
University of Southern California Frats Go Rogue

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Poll: Class of 2025 Politically Divided

West Liberty Board Rejects Contract Extension for President

FTC Sends Checks to Borrowers Impacted by Debt Relief Scam

N.Y. Tuition Assistance Program Expands to Part-Time Students

A New Look at College Affordability for Indigenous Students

Seeking the Best Diet for Patients With Crohn’s: Academic Minute

Back to Top
 