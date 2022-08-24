SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

U of Delaware Imposes Two-Week Mask Mandate

By

Scott Jaschik
August 24, 2022

The University of Delaware is imposing a two-week mask mandate for all classrooms, research laboratories and all university transportation.

The university said its action was preventative. "COVID-19 continues to spread across the nation, now with the highly transmissible BA.5 Omicron variant. We know from campus experience over the past two and a half years that COVID-19 cases tend to surge at the beginning of each semester, largely due to the sharp increase in campus density as students arrive at UD from various locations around the United States and the world," said a university notice.

While most colleges are not imposing mask mandates this semester, Grinnell College also imposed one for the first two weeks.

 

Share Article

Scott Jaschik

Scott Jaschik, Editor, is one of the three founders of Inside Higher Ed. With Doug Lederman, he leads the editorial operations of Inside Higher Ed, overseeing news content, opinion pieces, career advice, blogs and other features. Scott is a leading voice on higher education issues, quoted regularly in publications nationwide, and publishing articles on colleges in publications such as The New York Times, The Boston Globe, The Washington Post, Salon, and elsewhere. He has been a judge or screener for the National Magazine Awards, the Online Journalism Awards, the Folio Editorial Excellence Awards, and the Education Writers Association Awards. Scott served as a mentor in the community college fellowship program of the Hechinger Institute on Education and the Media, of Teachers College, Columbia University. He is a member of the board of the Education Writers Association. From 1999-2003, Scott was editor of The Chronicle of Higher Education. Scott grew up in Rochester, N.Y., and graduated from Cornell University in 1985. He lives in Washington.

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

THE Campus

Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.

Most Shared Stories

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

Demonstrator holding up a pink sign with yellow letters that says, "President Biden. Cancel student debt. All of it."
Today Is the Day
From 3 Struggling Public Colleges,
a New University Emerges
Three people, one of them a uniformed police officer, stand in front of a brick university building.
Counselors Join Cops to Help Students in Crisis

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Former Troy U Football Player Sues Teammate for Assault

Democrats Urge Biden to Extend PSLF Waiver

Webcam Scans for Remote Tests Violate Student Privacy, Judge Rules

Harvard May No Longer Be the Wealthiest University

LSU Health Faculty Urges Investigation Into Ex-Chancellor

Survey of Parents: They Want to Be Involved in College Choices

Back to Top
 