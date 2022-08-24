SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
U of Delaware Imposes Two-Week Mask Mandate
The University of Delaware is imposing a two-week mask mandate for all classrooms, research laboratories and all university transportation.
The university said its action was preventative. "COVID-19 continues to spread across the nation, now with the highly transmissible BA.5 Omicron variant. We know from campus experience over the past two and a half years that COVID-19 cases tend to surge at the beginning of each semester, largely due to the sharp increase in campus density as students arrive at UD from various locations around the United States and the world," said a university notice.
While most colleges are not imposing mask mandates this semester, Grinnell College also imposed one for the first two weeks.
Trending Stories
- Harvard May No Longer Be the Wealthiest University
- New presidents or provosts: Brock Endicott Gavilan Huston-Tillotson Northwestern
- Public health backlash to Dr. Leana Wen talk on backlash
- Webcam Scans for Remote Tests Violate Student Privacy, Judge Rules
- Boston campus leaders worry about Orange Line shutdown
THE Campus
Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.
- How to develop a code of conduct for ethical research fieldwork
- Why we should be humans first and academics second
- There are great benefits to merging library and IT departments
- A checklist for making disability inclusion a reality in higher education
- Pedagogical wellness specialist: the role that connects teaching and well-being
Most Shared Stories
- Higher ed must change or die (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Why I gave $25M to a small liberal arts college (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Why did U of Florida suddenly fire its honors director?
- How Should Staff Interact with Faculty? | Inside Higher Ed
- Humanities' scholarly infrastructure is vanishing (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
a New University Emerges