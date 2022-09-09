Professor's Tweet About Queen Elizabeth Is Condemned

The tweet of a professor at Carnegie Mellon University about Queen Elizabeth II is being ccondemned, The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported.

Before Queen Elizabeth died, Uju Anya, a professor associate professor of second language application, tweeted: "I heard the chief monarch of a thieving and raping genocidal empire is finally dying. May her pain be excruciating.”

Twitter removed the message, saying that it violated the company’s rules. But subsequent tweets from Anya appeared to support her sentiments. Those tweets have gained both backlash and support.

Carnegie Mellon posted this statement: