Kimberly Timpf of Vector Solutions: Pulse Podcast
September 21, 2022
This month’s episode of the Pulse podcast features Kimberly Timpf, director of impact at Vector Solutions. In the conversation with Rodney B. Murray, host of The Pulse, Timpf discusses Vector’s AlcoholEdu program, which provides training aimed at preventing risky drinking and other drug use.
