Woman Make Up Majority of College-Educated Workforce
September 27, 2022
Woman now make up a majority of the U.S. workforce with at least a bachelor's degree, according to a new analysis of federal data from the Pew Research Center.
The change occurred in the fourth quarter of 2019, and remains the case today.
Women now make up 50.7 percent of the workforce with a bachelor's degree
