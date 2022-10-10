SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
How Same-Sex Marriage Became Bipartisan: Academic Minute
October 10, 2022
Today on the Academic Minute: Timothy Lindberg, assistant professor of political science at the University of Minnesota at Morris, explores how bipartisanship developed around an unexpected issue. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
