SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

How Same-Sex Marriage Became Bipartisan: Academic Minute

By

Doug Lederman
October 10, 2022

Today on the Academic Minute: Timothy Lindberg, assistant professor of political science at the University of Minnesota at Morris, explores how bipartisanship developed around an unexpected issue. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

Share Article

Doug Lederman

Doug Lederman is editor and co-founder of Inside Higher Ed. He helps lead the news organization's editorial operations, overseeing news content, opinion pieces, career advice, blogs and other features. Doug speaks widely about higher education, including on C-Span and National Public Radio and at meetings and on campuses around the country, and his work has appeared in The New York Times and USA Today, among other publications. Doug was managing editor of The Chronicle of Higher Education from 1999 to 2003. Before that, Doug had worked at The Chronicle since 1986 in a variety of roles, first as an athletics reporter and editor. He has won three National Awards for Education Reporting from the Education Writers Association, including one in 2009 for a series of Inside Higher Ed articles he co-wrote on college rankings. He began his career as a news clerk at The New York Times. He grew up in Shaker Heights, Ohio, and graduated in 1984 from Princeton University. Doug lives with his wife, Kate Scharff, in Bethesda, Md.

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

THE Campus

Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.

Most Shared Stories

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

A vertical stack of wooden blocks spelling out "FAFSA," next to a white porcelain piggy bank.
Pace of FAFSA Simplification Concerning
Two white men sit at a table signing papers; a white man in a priest's garb is behind them. An American flag is to the left.
A ‘Pro-Life’ Medical School
A Black Lives Matter protest at Marquette University.
Protester Sanctions Spark Tensions at Marquette

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Clark U, Graduate Union Reach Deal to End Strike

Professor Won’t Be Replaced for Statements on Gender

Oberlin Board Votes to Limit Faculty Power

Northeastern Backs Down on Surveillance in Privacy Lab

Accreditor Orders ASA College to Prove Why It Shouldn’t Close

How Same-Sex Marriage Became Bipartisan: Academic Minute

Back to Top
 