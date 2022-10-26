SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Former Antioch Physician Indicted on Nine Rapes

By

Scott Jaschik
October 26, 2022

Donald Gronbeck has been indicted on 50 felony and misdemeanor charges that include nine counts of rape, WBNS reported. He was the campus physician at Antioch College from 2015 through 2019 and maintained a medical practice in Yellow Springs, where the college is located.

Antioch President Jane Fernandes, in a statement released when Gronbeck's medical license was suspended in January, said the college would be working with local authorities to “provide information and help ensure that a full accounting is made of any harms done" from Gronbeck's work at the college.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost  called the allegations against Gronbeck “an incredibly graphic and brutal betrayal of trust.” He said one of the victims recorded a portion of the acts committed by Gronbeck.

Gronbeck is currently in jail.

His lawyer, John Paul Rion, said, “There is definitely another version of the events as told by the prosecutor's office."

Share Article

Scott Jaschik

Scott Jaschik, Editor, is one of the three founders of Inside Higher Ed. With Doug Lederman, he leads the editorial operations of Inside Higher Ed, overseeing news content, opinion pieces, career advice, blogs and other features. Scott is a leading voice on higher education issues, quoted regularly in publications nationwide, and publishing articles on colleges in publications such as The New York Times, The Boston Globe, The Washington Post, Salon, and elsewhere. He has been a judge or screener for the National Magazine Awards, the Online Journalism Awards, the Folio Editorial Excellence Awards, and the Education Writers Association Awards. Scott served as a mentor in the community college fellowship program of the Hechinger Institute on Education and the Media, of Teachers College, Columbia University. He is a member of the board of the Education Writers Association. From 1999-2003, Scott was editor of The Chronicle of Higher Education. Scott grew up in Rochester, N.Y., and graduated from Cornell University in 1985. He lives in Washington.

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

THE Campus

Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.

Most Shared Stories

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

On the left-hand side, a person writes on a clipboard with a pen. On the right-hand side, a robotic hand types on a laptop keyboard.
Machines Can Craft Essays. How Should Writing Be Taught Now?
Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, a middle-aged Hispanic man with dark hair, a goatee, and glasses.
Permanent Fixes for a ‘Broken System’
Elementary school–age students sit at desks with green chairs.
How Higher Ed Can Help Remedy
K-12 Learning Losses

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Penn State Calls Off Event Featuring Proud Boys Founder

Minn. Regent Resigns as Vice Chair After Divisive Remark

Democrats, Republicans and Higher Education

Adjunct Faculty Sues California Community College Districts

New Federal Higher Ed Data Released

Jeffrey Katzman of Core Learning Exchange: Pulse Podcast

Back to Top
 