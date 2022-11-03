SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Calvin Permits Faculty to Dissent From Anti-Gay Views

By

Scott Jaschik
November 3, 2022

The board of Calvin University,  a college in Michigan owned by the Christian Reformed Church, said last week that faculty members could dissent from a clause in a confession of faith that regards sex outside of heterosexual marriage as sinful, the Religion News Service reported.

The vote permits those faculty members to remain in their positions.

Normally, faculty members hired by Calvin must sign a document saying their beliefs align with a set of historical Christian creeds and confessions. The faculty handbook says they must “teach, speak, and write in harmony with the confessions.”

But many professors no longer hold that sex outside of heterosexual marriage is sinful. “It’s a matter of integrity,” said Kristin Kobes Du Mezsic -sj, a professor of history at Calvin who was among the initial group of faculty members who requested permission to dissent from the Christian Reform Church's stance on sex. “It seemed necessary to register my dissent so that I could have clarity in terms of whether it was a space where I could continue to work, or whether I no longer fit within the mission of the community.”

Calvin did not identify the professors who requested the right to dissent, or say how many of them there were.

The university does not allow students to engage in premarital sex and defines marriage as between a man and a woman. A spokesman for Calvin said those rules will not change.

 

Scott Jaschik

Scott Jaschik, Editor, is one of the three founders of Inside Higher Ed. With Doug Lederman, he leads the editorial operations of Inside Higher Ed, overseeing news content, opinion pieces, career advice, blogs and other features. Scott is a leading voice on higher education issues, quoted regularly in publications nationwide, and publishing articles on colleges in publications such as The New York Times, The Boston Globe, The Washington Post, Salon, and elsewhere. He has been a judge or screener for the National Magazine Awards, the Online Journalism Awards, the Folio Editorial Excellence Awards, and the Education Writers Association Awards. Scott served as a mentor in the community college fellowship program of the Hechinger Institute on Education and the Media, of Teachers College, Columbia University. He is a member of the board of the Education Writers Association. From 1999-2003, Scott was editor of The Chronicle of Higher Education. Scott grew up in Rochester, N.Y., and graduated from Cornell University in 1985. He lives in Washington.

